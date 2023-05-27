I have finished finalising the design of my Quran Desk. I am more than happy with how it has turned out, and I am now ready to build them for sale for my online shop https://etsy.com/au/shop/woodnwareshandwork Everything is entirely handmade, which is why everything takes so long to build, but it’s worth the wait.
I’m no longer going to be taking custom orders. I’m going to concentrate on building the online shop. These are exciting times for me, as I’m doing projects I actually enjoy building.
2 thoughts on “Quran Desk Carved”
Dang Salko, the carving is amazing. I didn’t realize you were such an accomplished carver. Where / when did you learn it?
Thanks brother, I’m self taught but I wouldn’t say I’m accomplished, I wish that were true. I signed up years ago with MaryMay and then fallensbee as well. I watched countless videos of people in India carving. I have a lot to learn and I mean a lot, but one day God willing I will master it.
