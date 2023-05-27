Quran Desk Carved

I have finished finalising the design of my Quran Desk. I am more than happy with how it has turned out, and I am now ready to build them for sale for my online shop https://etsy.com/au/shop/woodnwareshandwork Everything is entirely handmade, which is why everything takes so long to build, but it’s worth the wait.

I’m no longer going to be taking custom orders. I’m going to concentrate on building the online shop. These are exciting times for me, as I’m doing projects I actually enjoy building.

