How To Transfer an Image onto Wood

I’m getting into pyrography to expand my product line. I’ve been looking at easier and faster ways to transfer the image onto wood without having to trace the image, and then I stumbled onto this. There’s no way I could use this method on what I want to do because the ink would remain, but I could see using this to transfer a vintage or retro image onto say a small wooden crate or a keepsake box. How you design it and print it out, comes exactly that way on wood without smears. This would only work on lighter than darker woods.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

WhatsApp

Like this: Like Loading... Related