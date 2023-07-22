Restoration Concerns

Much of what I’m about to say may sound extreme. To some extent it is. However, until one knows enough about old tools to distinguish the dross from the fine stuff, it’s best to err on the conservative side. Even though most old tools are not extremely valuable from a financial standpoint, they are part of a finite and dwindling pool of antique artefacts. As such, they should be treated with care and respect. Even something as innocuous as the grunge coating a tool (called patina by devotees) can reveal forgotten facts about the trades (e.g., what one did with the second hand when using a ripsaw). These tools have often provided incomes for 2 or more generations of artisans and their families, perhaps before your grandparents were even born. Meditate on this a while before breaking out the Comet. The patina itself gives a lot of the value to the tool. This is especially the case with wooden tools. Avoid stripping at all costs. Simple cleaning is usually ok. Mineral spirits, rags, and toothbrushes will accomplish a lot. If you’re certain a tool is nothing special, mild abrasives such as automobile rubbing compound can be used. Avoid wire brushes, especially wire wheels! They remove material quickly, obscure detail, and leave a matte finish that initiates can spot a mile away. I have a very nice Mathieson infill smoother whose mouth was damaged by an idiot with a wire wheel. It is functional and a wonderful plane, but it will never be what it was, and they don’t make em’ anymore. Mild rust can be rubbed off with a cloth and mineral spirits. If it is heavy, abrasives can be used. Chemical methods tend to leave an unattractive surface, so avoid Naval Jelly and Coke(TM) (same active ingredient!). I have tried soaking a saw in vinegar; this dissolved the rust, but also pitted the steel (I know because it etched the weave of the wicking cloth I was using into the blade). Electrolysis is used in serious conservation circles to remove corrosion. A discussion on this is archived at the Electronic Neanderthal. It’s best to try to maintain the original finish on the wooden portions of old tools. This of course can have its fanatical extremes, but it’s worth striving for. In general, they were either left unfinished (most wooden planes) or shellacked. French polishing is the best way to renew the latter. The simplest and least destructive of refinishing methods is to apply a decent coat of paste wax. The gravest sin is polyurethane. It can make the rarest of planes pariahs. The ultimate rule is avoid irreversible changes. Sometimes the surface of wooden tools has dried out, leaving a driftwood-grey appearance. In such cases, a little tung oil (the real thing, not the many pre-mixed melanges) can renew the surface. Although linseed is more historically proper, it will significantly darken beech. Functional modifications should be avoided unless you really know what you are doing. All of this may seem extreme, but until you familiarise yourself with what is valuable and what is junk, there is a chance you will be ruining a wonderful tool. Anyone who has searched for old tools for very long has many stories of wonderful tools “fixed” by people who simply didn’t know how to use them properly. I recently saw a wonderful 2″ wide complex moulding plane with its mouth whacked open. I guess the original tight mouth did not allow the 1″ thick shavings the user was producing to clear the throat. ;-( That said, there are times when an otherwise useless old junker can be transformed into a useful working tool by means of radical surgery–such as turning a handyman class smoother into a scrub, or an old wooden rabbet into a sliding dovetail plane. Most accounts of tuning old planes usually emphasise the importance of flattening the sole. This is a somewhat controversial issue in old tooldom. While a seriously non-planar sole is a problem, most are quite functional. Wooden planes (with which so much of the greatest furniture was made) are never terribly flat. I think it’s a genre issue. If you are writing an article or book on restoring and tuning tools, you will want to include everything. Article after article notes sole lapping, and it becomes dogma. But not all planes need this treatment. Nevertheless, there are times when a sole is so out of whack that it has to be flattened, and there’s no harm in that. Note, however, that lapping the sole can enlarge the mouth, harming its performance. It will also lesson the plane’s appeal to collectors…so don’t go lappin any #164’s.

