Issue 10 is back up

Someone emailed that Issue 9 and 10 are not working/correct, and I’ve seemed to have lost email to respond that Issue 10 has been resolved but sadly Issue 9 has mysteriously disappeared. If I miraculously find it, I will repost it.

As for the latest post, I was presented with a link in the comments to a patent dated 1869 in an explanation of the corrugated sole. I have never owned or used a corrugated plane and I understand what the intention was when they made it and I have zero opinion on the subject which is why I only mentioned what others have said about plane. I have to say this that I have never come across a person who owns one and said that they never have to lubricate the sole. Furthermore, I am, however, certain that the plane maker did not have ill intentions on misleading us. I believe he thought that by adding grooves to the sole it would glide over the surface of the wood. He probably didn’t plane long enough to find out.