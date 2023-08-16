Makers to avoid

Some clones are junk. Stanley itself made several lines of lesser-quality tools for weekend putzes who didn’t need the quality the trades demanded. Among these are their Handyman and Defiance lines of tools. Sears also had a lower quality line called Dunlap. These can be serviceable tools, but if you buy one, make sure you get a significant discount off of the price of a top of the line brand. In antique stores, these tools are often priced the same as the best tools. These handyman class tools will seldom do for precise applications like smoothing. Traits of these lesser tools include the following. The stirrup shaped yoke that straddles the depth adjustment wheel is typically made of stamped and bent sheet steel, instead of the sturdier cast iron. The lateral adjustment lever is sheet metal twisted into two planes, without a wheel on the end where it engages the slot in the blade. The frog is typically not supported well. The mating surfaces are not accurately machined. These tools seldom have the frog adjustment screw, which allows you to precisely adjust the mouth. Poorly rounded totes are also often a sign of lessor quality. The earliest Stanley’s totes are completely radiused, whereas the latter ones merely have their corners rounded over. The best planes were made with knobs and totes of rosewood or cocobolo. Lesser ones used beech or other domestic hardwoods, or later, plastic. However, some top of the line planes, like the Stanley scrub planes, always had beech. There are many other brands of iron planes that are not related to the Bailey family tree. These are often referred to as “Patent planes.” These are the backwaters of plane evolution. These are ideas that, good or bad, never made it into the big time. Sometimes they are the work of inspired geniuses. Other times, they are simply lame attempts to cash in on the success of Bailey’s design whilst skirting his patents. Generally, they are much rarer than the Stanley’s. In some cases, collectors seek them, in others they ignore them while shelling out major moolah for much more common Stanley’s. Some would make fine users, some are too valuable, and others are just junk.

