What to watch for when buying

The most devastating problem is a crack in one of the castings. This often happens on the sides of the plane, in the area around the mouth. If there is a crack here, chances are the plane will not work well. There are often cracks around the mouth on the bottom of the plane as well. Chips are often seen in front of and behind the mouth. If they are in the front, there is a concern, since this will impede the proper function of the plane. Ones behind the mouth, if small and not connected to cracks, can be considered merely cosmetic. Often, portions of the side are chipped off. If these are relatively small, they shouldn’t be a problem. However, the plane should be appropriately discounted. Cracks in the lever cap can be disastrous. These often occur around the hole for the screw, or by the lever itself. These will allow the cap to flex, preventing proper tensioning. Often the bottom edge of the lever cap is chipped. They were sometimes used as screwdrivers for the screw on the iron. A small chip is no disaster, but large ones can cause uneven pressure to be applied to the iron, allowing one side to chatter. Cracks in the tote and knob are common. Totes are often repairable with an adhesive suitable for exotics. Often past owners have botched repair attempts, complicating things because the old adhesive must first be removed. Radial cracks in the knob are tougher to fix, and if severe, can hinder proper tightening of the knob. Pitting from rust is common on the metal parts of old tools. Pitted castings, while ugly, are not really a problem unless severe. On the sole, they can prevent the plane from leaving a smooth surface, which is of course the whole point. Examine pitting closely beside and around the mouth. I’ve seen planes that have been welded long ago, where amidst the seemingly ordinary patina are found gas bubbles in the weld that resemble rust pits. Pitting is more of a problem when it occurs on the rear of the blade. This often happens when water collects in the capillary reservoir formed by the blade and the chip breaker. If it’s light, it can be ground off when flattening the blade. Sometimes it is too deep for this to be possible. The blade can still be used for rough work, but it will never leave a smooth surface. Note that an unpitted back is necessary only on a plane that leaves a finished surface. Thus, it is most crucial on smoothers and moulding planes. A pitted plough iron is no tragedy. While looking at the blade, check for how much life is left in it. New blades had 2″ or so of iron below the notch. Discount the value if less than 1″ is left. Familiarise yourself with the function of the various adjustment mechanisms and make sure they are in working order. With proper tension on the lever cap, they should work smoothly without excessive pressure. Disassemble the plane to make sure everything is as it should be, and that all parts are there. Check important working surfaces for wear: the slot in the adjustment wheel, the wheel on the end of the adjustment lever. Check to see that the screw heads are not stripped or abused: this can be a sign of rough handling. Check the sole for flatness. If you’re at an antique mall, the plate glass of a nearby display will do the trick. The sole need not be optically flat, but serious warping is a problem. Soles can be hollow, convex or twisted along their length. If you can spot the problem by eye, it’s best to pass on the plane. If you plan to use the plane in a shooting board or for shoulder work, make sure the sides are square to the sole. Sight down the soles and fences of wooden planes. Be especially attentive to wooden planes with mouths that cut completely cross the sole, like dadoes. These are particularly prone to warping out of line. These are the things to look for when buying a user plane. The collector market is a whole different ball game. There, finishes are faked, planes are modified to resemble rarer ones, mixed parts from different types become problems, etc. Hopefully, if you are spending that kind of moulah, this FAQ is not your only guide.

