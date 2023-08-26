Losing My Marbles

This will be a quick post and rant. As you may or may not know, I like to design everything before I build it. All of my sketches are done in CAD engineering software (not Sketchup) and then converted into 3D models. This seemed to me to be the best method to reduce waste and thus expenditures. Currently, I’m looking for the correct metric screw specifications and what is available on the market, rather than what is available on some manufacturer’s shelf that no one is buying. It’s pointless for me to sketch a no.0 4 mm brass screw that isn’t available anyplace on the earth, if you catch my meaning.

Sure thing! So, here’s the deal. I work with good old imperial measurements, even though it might drive some Aussies crazy, since this country is all about metric. But hey, I’m just old school and stuck in my ways! Now, I’ve got this job of putting together a file with all the metric fasteners I use (or might use someday). So, I go ahead and search on Google for “What are the general wood screw sizes in Metric?” And what do I get? Machine screws in metric and a flood of Yankee imperial wood screws! Can you believe it?! The majority of the planet uses metric, but it seems like the internet is stuck on the US market. Go figure! I’d love to go down to my local hardware store and find a bunch of varying imperial wood screws, but no such luck. This is a metric country, after all. Talk about irony! So, I guess I’ll keep on Googling.

Rush hour