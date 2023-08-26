This will be a quick post and rant. As you may or may not know, I like to design everything before I build it. All of my sketches are done in CAD engineering software (not Sketchup) and then converted into 3D models. This seemed to me to be the best method to reduce waste and thus expenditures. Currently, I’m looking for the correct metric screw specifications and what is available on the market, rather than what is available on some manufacturer’s shelf that no one is buying. It’s pointless for me to sketch a no.0 4 mm brass screw that isn’t available anyplace on the earth, if you catch my meaning.
Sure thing! So, here’s the deal. I work with good old imperial measurements, even though it might drive some Aussies crazy, since this country is all about metric. But hey, I’m just old school and stuck in my ways! Now, I’ve got this job of putting together a file with all the metric fasteners I use (or might use someday). So, I go ahead and search on Google for “What are the general wood screw sizes in Metric?” And what do I get? Machine screws in metric and a flood of Yankee imperial wood screws! Can you believe it?! The majority of the planet uses metric, but it seems like the internet is stuck on the US market. Go figure! I’d love to go down to my local hardware store and find a bunch of varying imperial wood screws, but no such luck. This is a metric country, after all. Talk about irony! So, I guess I’ll keep on Googling.
4 thoughts on “Losing My Marbles”
Hello, same problem in UK. Not just metric but of inferior materials/metal as well AND I don’t want Phillips/cross screw heads!
I could go on; the demise of chandlers, proliferation of DIY shops that never have what you need; no miscellaneous/junk shops that stock rusty tins of Imperial measurement screws and nails like the ones your granddad had in the garage or shed.
Yep, it’s a rant 😂
LikeLiked by 2 people
100% agree. They don’t know the difference between course threads and fine threads, and the majority of the average DIYer is none the wiser either. I finally found a website that sells screws and provides technical info on the pitch. One US website selling metric screws wrote up the pitch as TPI as if it’s an imperial screw. Just pure and simple dumb asses.
LikeLike
Search for “screw DIN 97 brass”.
example of data sheet:
Click to access din97_m011_wood_screw_din_97_en.pdf
I could find this because I searched in French (my mother language) : “vis à bois laiton”
Try other languages where English doesn’t work. 😉
LikeLiked by 2 people
Merci my friend, your link just filled in the missing thread length I was looking for. The other one I found and based my drawings off http://www.globalfastener.com It has all the dimensions other than the threadlength and pitch. Crazy why not put in the pitch? But yours has given me the threadlength and in inventor I just get the pitch from what the software says it should be based on DIN, Every manufacturer is different, and I think this will be insanely close and definitely close enough that I could publish it on the engineering fasteners websites for others to use as well. Thanks for the tip on the language google search.
LikeLike