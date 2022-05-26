David Charlseworth Passed Away

David Charlesworth passed away on Sunday 22 May 2022. My condolences goes out to his family. David was an excellent teacher. He graduated from his apprenticeship in the 70’s and immediately opened a woodworking school and had been teaching ever since. He made several DVD’s for LN and many more later ones on his website: https://www.davidcharlesworth.co.uk/

He is well known for his “ruler trick.” I am shocked by his death, I had no idea he was sick. I have picked up some pointers from him many years ago which I still practice to this day. He will be missed.

Rest In Peace David